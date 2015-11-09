This guy used science to find out how much air is actually in your packet of chips

New Zealand photographer Henry Hargreaves has always liked to play with his food.

In a past collaboration with food stylist Caitlin Levin and typographer Sarit Melmed, he took it to another level by creating maps that use the iconic foods of the countries and continents that they depict. See the result here.

But now he’s experimenting with it to answer the age old question: how much air is in your favourite packet of chips?

In this project, which he called Waste of Space, Hargreaves used science and maths to find what percentage of air is in packets of chips such as Pringles, Doritos and Lays.

Find out the ratios in the video below.

