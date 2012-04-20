The Norway Killer Says He Used 'Call Of Duty' As Training Tool

Anders Behring Breivik

Photo: AP

Anders Behring Breivik testified in a Norwegian court yesterday that he used “Call Of Duty” to improve his marksmanship before shooting 69 people to death last year, reports Kotaku.Specifically he used the game as a vehicle to practice “target acquisition” and used a marksmanship tool called a holographic weapon sight to improve his aim.



How much more effective of a shooter did this make him? Speaking to The Guardian, Breivik himself said, “If you are familiar with a holographic sight, it’s built up in such a way that you could have given it to your grandmother and she would have been a super marksman. It’s designed to be used by anyone.”

Thankfully he was stopped before carrying out the full extent of his plan –Breivik wanted to kill 500 people and behead the prime minister. And he says Wikipedia was his inspiration for all of this.

