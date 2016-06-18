A guy carved the 'Game of Thrones' Night King out of a watermelon, and it's crazy accurate

The Night King is perhaps the most terrifying character to appear on “Game of Thrones” — and this is the show that is responsible for King Joffrey.

The Night King hasn’t actually done much so far, besides stand around and look terrifying in front of an army of White Walkers, but he is nonetheless a blood-chilling villain.

Creating the White Walkers on the show involves hours of painstaking makeup and prosthetics. One inventive guy decided to recreate the Night King, but in an unconventional way.

Italian artist Valeriano Fatica likes to make crazy stuff out of fruit. One of his most recent creations involved carving a watermelon into the Night King’s head.

According to Fatica, this project took 18 hours to complete. He used a very small knife to carve the watermelon up:

He had a few layers of watermelon to get through, but Fatica really killed it with the details. He got every little line in the king’s face:

This is what the Night King looks like on “Game of Thrones”:

And this is what Fatica’s final product looked like:

No word on how long it took before the delicious looking watermelon-turned-zombie was devoured.

Watch Fatica’s full artistic process here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.