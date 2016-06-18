A guy carved the 'Game of Thrones' Night King out of a watermelon, and it's crazy accurate

Watermelon Night's King Game of ThronesValeriano Fatica/YouTube

The Night King is perhaps the most terrifying character to appear on “Game of Thrones” — and this is the show that is responsible for King Joffrey.

The Night King hasn’t actually done much so far, besides stand around and look terrifying in front of an army of White Walkers, but he is nonetheless a blood-chilling villain.

Creating the White Walkers on the show involves hours of painstaking makeup and prosthetics. One inventive guy decided to recreate the Night King, but in an unconventional way.

Italian artist Valeriano Fatica likes to make crazy stuff out of fruit. One of his most recent creations involved carving a watermelon into the Night King’s head.

According to Fatica, this project took 18 hours to complete. He used a very small knife to carve the watermelon up:

Watermelon Night King Game of ThronesValeriano Fatica/YouTube

He had a few layers of watermelon to get through, but Fatica really killed it with the details. He got every little line in the king’s face:

Night King Game of Thrones WatermelonValeriano Fatica/YouTube

This is what the Night King looks like on “Game of Thrones”:

Night King close up hardhome Game of Thrones Helen Sloan HBOHelen Sloan/HBO

And this is what Fatica’s final product looked like:

Night's Head WatermelonValeriano Fatica/YouTube

No word on how long it took before the delicious looking watermelon-turned-zombie was devoured.

Watch Fatica’s full artistic process here:

