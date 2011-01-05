This Guy Thinks Goldman's $50 Billion Valuation Of Facebook Is "Crazy," And He's Sold His Stake

Nicholas Carlson
Crazy Facebook

It’s been hard finding any Facebook bears out there amid the news that Goldman Sachs and its clients will invest $1.95 billion in the company at a $50 billion valuation.

Well, we found just such a bear!

Meet Thomas Heilmann, co-founder of German advertising agency Scholz & Friends AG. He thinks Facebook’s stock is too pricey and he’s sold his stake.

His problem? Facebook revenues are around $2 billion, and he doesn’t think the company will grow enough to justify a 25X multiple. (Also, he seems annoyed that he doesn’t actually know Facebook’s real financials. Fair enough.)

In the video, Heilmann says he’s taken a nice profit on his sale.

