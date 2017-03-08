This guy takes amazing photos of rough seas onboard the famous Manly ferry in Sydney

Manly ferry worker, and amateur photographer, Haig Gilchrist took this amazing picture of a monster wave beating the side of a ferry during a storm in Sydney Harbour.

Since posting it 3 days ago, the photo has gone viral with 5,043 likes and almost 500 comments.

But it’s not the only incredible photo he has of rough seas and wild weather in the harbour city.

He’s collected hundreds on his Instagram account during his time as a general boat hand on the Manly ferry over the past decade.

Here are some of the others he took over the weekend.

Another shot from yesterday's East Coast Low. #manlyferryview #sydneyheads #eastcoastlow #sydneyweather #lovemanly #mvfreshwater #beyondthewharf #9weather A post shared by Haig Gilchrist (@ihaig72) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

The wind and waves against the boat. #manlyferryview #sydneyheads #sydneyweather #lovemanly #mvfreshwater A post shared by Haig Gilchrist (@ihaig72) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:10am PST

