This Guy Paid $900 To Be First In Line For An iPad 2

Jay Yarow
line

Photo: Fortune/Philip Elmer-DeWitt

Hazem Sayed, an app developer, paid a 20 year-old college student $900 to hold the first spot in line at Apple’s 5th Ave. Manhattan store for 41 hours, Fortune’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports.Sayed paid up because he is hoping to get some press coverage for his iPhone app AskLocal and his company Zami.

It makes sense since it’s a pretty cheap way to drum up some press. Elmer-DeWitt says it’s working as Sayed has been interviewed a few times already.

But what about the college kid? It was miserable weather in New York for the last 41 hours. Hope the $900 was worth it. Elmer-DeWitt didn’t have a comment from him. He’s probably somewhere warm and dry trying to cure his hypothermia.

Elmer-DeWitt says there’s over 150 people in line now.

Don’t Miss: Apple Getting Blowout iPad 2 Online Sales? 2-3 Week Shipping Delay Already

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple ipad 2 sai-us