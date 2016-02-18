This guy makes flip books using nothing but a hole puncher

Artist Scott Blake makes flip books without drawing a single line: instead, he uses a hole puncher. He makes patterns on a computer, prints them out, and then goes through the painstaking process of punching the holes and lining up the pages to make these awesome flip books.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki
