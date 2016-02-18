US

This guy makes flip books using nothing but a hole puncher

Jacob Shamsian, Adam Banicki

Artist Scott Blake makes flip books without drawing a single line: instead, he uses a hole puncher. He makes patterns on a computer, prints them out, and then goes through the painstaking process of punching the holes and lining up the pages to make these awesome flip books.

