Aw, This Guy Made An Android App To Propose To His Girlfriend

Photo: JohnQ.com

Today in adorable Android news:John Hodgson, a computer engineer in New Jersey, developed an Android App to propose to his girlfriend.



He disguised the app as a Harry Potter movie trivia game, with the last question asking his girlfriend to marry him.

Cute.

Fortunately for him, Hodgson’s girlfriend is an Android (and Harry Potter) fanatic, so she said yes. You can read more about the proposal on Hodgson’s blog.

[Via Fast Company]

