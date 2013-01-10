This Guy Made A Quick-Draw Sleeve Gun Device For His iPhone

YouTube user morishowta posted a video of a quick-draw sleeve gun device he created for his iPhone.



It’s basically a device attached to his forearm with a triggering mechanism that springs the iPhone into his hands.

Here’s a look at one of his first attempts that ends in failure:

Photo: YouTube/morishowta

He eventually gets the thing to work, and he showcases the process in this bizarre video.

We can’t tell if it’s supposed to be funny or if it’s just plain weird. Judge for yourself below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

