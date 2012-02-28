This Guy Left His Six-Figure Job And Sold Everything He Owned To Start This

Any meat eaters out there would appreciate the pitch for this startup. Entrepreneur Naithan Jones wants to connect people and local businesses to farms that sell meat.



His company, Aglocal, hooks up farms that produce locally raised meats to urban consumers and businesses. He is part of the NewMe accelerator program, which we visited earlier today.

The seven-person company has already been chosen as part of the select group of companies to pitch at SXSW in Austin. However, starting a company doesn’t come without sacrifice, as Jones learned.

Jones left his six figure job at the Kauffman Foundation and sold all his stuff so he could relocate from Kansas City to San Francisco.

“I couldn’t imagine as a first-time founder of a company that people are so drawn to the company in this way. For me, I left a six figure job and sold everything I own …. When people saw that I was willing to walk away from what most people would consider a career stable moment in their life to something else … it has created a lot of momentum and I am humbled,” Jones said.

We got to ride with him on his way to work in downtown San Francisco.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.