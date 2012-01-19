This Guy Is Probably Going To Launch Your Next Startup

Thomas Korte is the founder of AngelPad.

Photo: AngelPad

Meet Thomas Korte, the founder of AngelPad — a startup accelerator based in San Francisco.It’s kind of like Y Combinator, TechStars and other accelerators — they find interesting founders and startups and put them through a rigorous three-month program with mentorship, funding and office space to get an idea off the ground.



But unlike other programs, AngelPad focuses on founders that have technical ability and actual business plans.

It’s tough to get in. AngelPad only takes 15 companies twice a year. But if a company does get in, the payout is well worth it. It’ll get more than $100,000 in funding and connected to some of the top venture capitalists in the valley. AngelPad invests in the startups, which is how it makes money ultimately.

How is there room for another accelerator like AngelPad, amongst the sea of top venture capitalists hunting down talent?

We tracked down Korte to find out. Here’s what we learned:

AngelPad is geared toward technical founders that know how to build products. If you can’t code and can’t design your product, you probably aren’t a good fit.

It’s much more exclusive. Y Combinator and other accelerators are adding more and more companies each year. AngelPad, in comparison, limits its classes to 15.

There are already plenty of success stories. MoPub, one of its first startups, has raised a big chunk of funding and Postmates has seen some crazy success.

No startup has ever turned down the $100,000 in funding, but it is optional. It’s designed to help them have a little more leeway and grow more quickly.

We’ve included a full transcript of the conversation below.

BUSINESS INSIDER: So, how did this get off the ground? Start from the top.

THOMAS KORTE: I spent 7 years at Google, joined Google in 2002 and eventually I started doing quite a few angel investments of people who left Google and people around that ecosystem. In 2009 I did so much angel investing that I left Google because I was having conflicts. As an investor you meet founders and get excited about what they do, but the reality is you really don’t work with them. It’s not because no one wants to, it’s just because of the logistics of it. For me, it because very clear that I want to have impact with these companies and work alongside these founders for a short period very early. I always felt that’s kind of the pivotal moment when a company’s making those really big decisions really early on.

I talked to a bunch of people who did the same thing still at Google or left the same time I did and we decided we should do something more structured. everyone that gets in from mentor or founders side knows exactly what they get. We looked at different models, Y Combinator was great — I liked the model a lot, you got to work with companies in a very early stage and figure out what to go after.

We started AngelPad, conceived back in 2009, in 2010 we really got off the ground and had the first class in the late summer of 2010, when we recruited 8 companies. We basically handpicked people that we knew from our network — a lot of ex Google project engineers. The second time we did it was early 2011, the first time we had an open incubator with applications. We just wrapped up the third session back in October and we’re in the process of recruiting for the fourth session.

BI: Do you have any favourite companies that have come out of it so far?

TK: The one that’s been the most successful with funding was MoPub, they’re a mediation layer for ad serving. They were funded by Accel before demo day. They’ve since then raised over $7 million. Postmates is the other one that’s doing really well, Bastian (Lehmann, pictured below) and Sam (Street) are doing great.