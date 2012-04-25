This Guy Is On A Mission To Get Apple To Build A Museum To Apple In Its New Headquarters

Photo: Apple/Cupertino

This fall, work will begin on Apple’s new spaceship-like headquarters. It’s sure to become a big a tourist destination for the Apple faithful.But Apple doesn’t want to hear it. It won’t build a visitors centre museum for its fans and if it doesn’t the City of Cupertino might step in and do it instead.

David Greelish, a computer historian and a big Apple fan, is on a mission to change that.

Greelish is a collector, who has turned his garage into an Apple museum of sorts. Greelish has created a name for himself among fellow computer collectors between his book, The Complete Historically Brewed and his Classic Computing blog and podcast.

“I have visited the current Apple mother ship and there’s not a lot you can do there. You can take a picture and go into the company store. … that’s it. Why not create a venue for people to visit your company campus?” Greelish asks.

He’s been lobbying Apple about it. He even drafted some conceptual designs for it (with friend Tim van de Vall), based on the the Mercedes museum.

Greelish has written articles and e-mailed Apple’s big wigs with the idea. At first, he didn’t hear back (nor did he expect to) but eventually, Apple marketing dude Phil Schiller, contacted him with a big, fat, no, thanks. Steve Jobs apparently had a thing to never look back, only forward.

Greelish isn’t giving up, mostly because he thinks not looking back is poppycock.”I think of myself of a futurist not just a computer historian. You can’t look forward without looking back. There’s so much to learn about the future from the past.”

But he’s got other good reasons. Right now, Steve Jobs only exists in history. “You can learn all about Steve Jobs plenty of other places … it seems appropriate that Apple should acknowledge him. I’m not suggesting building a shrine. I just think they should honour the guy.”

If Apple doesn’t do this, the city of Cupertino is listening to Greelish. The mayor is even working on a plan. To Greelish’s thinking, that’s not as good as Apple giving its fans some love in its new headquarters.

Here’s what an Apple mother ship visitor’s centre might look like:

