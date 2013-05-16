This Guy In An Android Hat Is Just Begging To Be Photoshopped

Google’s three and a half hour keynote at I/O, its big developer conference, is making us all a bit punchy.
After three hours of product demos, Google CEO Larry Page did a Q&A. Watching on the live stream, a lot of people started talking about the guy in the background of this photo with an Android hat.
John Gruber said of this fella: “Looks like Jon Hamm lost a bet.”
(Hamm is the actor that plays Don Draper on Mad Men.)
