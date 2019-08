Will Sutton, a free-runner from London, took the selfie to the next extreme.

The filming is pretty well done — considering he’s flipping off staircases.

“While recording I did fracture a few bones in my feet and took a few hits, but generally it wasn’t too bad.”



Story and video by Carl Mueller.

