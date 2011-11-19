This Guy Became The Poster Child For Police Violence At Yesterday's 'Day Of Action'

After returning to Zuccotti Park following Thursday’s march on Wall Street, protesters got a bit rowdy. Occupiers pulled down park barricades and scuffled with police and injuries were sustained by both sides.



Following the confrontation, speakers within the crowd called for a rush on the gates, even garnering support before cooler heads prevailed. A young woman took the “mic” and told the crowd, “The time for violence may arrive, but this is not that time.”

The guy in this picture is all over the news today and when I got back to the park following the crackdown one protester was brandishing his camera at police, screaming “Is this what you get paid to do?”

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

