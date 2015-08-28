This guy analysed a year's worth of texts to his mum -- and the results are touching

Sometimes a simple breakdown of the words we use, and their frequency, can tell us a lot about our own character, or about our relationship to another. And with the almost-infinite records that seem to be kept on our smartphones and in the cloud, analysing that has become easier than ever.

Dadaviz’s Ian T. Sommers has turned this microscope to his relationship with his mum, analysing a year’s worth of text messages they sent to each other between September 2014 and August 2015. The results highlight both their similarities and differences.

One of the most touching insights, which made me reevaluate my own texts with my mum, was each of their most-used words. His mum used the word “call” most often, while some of his favourite words were “ok,” “yeah,” and “sure.” Of course this is only the anecdotal experience of one man, with a relatively small sample size of words, but the results still ring true — at least to my experience.

Read on for his full analysis:

The farther away he was, the more he texted mum. Dadaviz They used 'love' the most around someone's birthday. Dadaviz He used the word 'sorry' more than 'love.' Dadaviz His mum's most used word was 'call.' Dadaviz Some of his most used words were 'ok,' 'yeah,' and 'sure.' Dadaviz Everyone text your mum something nice.

