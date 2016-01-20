This guy accidentally caught a tiger snake in a mouse trap

Photo: Anthony Parker/ Facebook.

It’s only in Australia that you would hear of someone accidentally catching a deadly snake in a mouse trap.

But on Monday evening, Anthony Parker found a tiger snake coiled in the trap laid in his home in Cascade, north-west of Esperance, Western Australia.

He told the Esperance Express: “I turned around, had a quick look and literally jumped off my stool because there was a snake about three metres away from me in the mouse-trap.

“It was just trying to escape by trying to bite the trap off I think; I think it may have thought the trap was alive trying to get it.”

Parker believes the snake had come into the house looking for mice to eat, the reason why the trap had been laid.

Unfortunately the snake, which was in a significant amount of stress, was killed.

