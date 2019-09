A couple weeks ago, shares of Groupon plunged after the company announced earnings revisions.



Since then, it’s only gotten worse.

Just check out the plunge, and then hard grind lower in shares over the past several days.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

(Thanks to Aron Pinson for the pointer)

