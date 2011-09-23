This group has the best portal into the investor relations world [RESEARCH]

IR magazine revealed a new name for its research arm this week. The division, formerly known as XbInsight, will now be called IR Insight.

‘The name change reflects the focus and commitment to investor relations professionals around the world that IR magazine and its research division have always demonstrated,’ according to a statement from IR magazine.

‘Through IR Insight, IR magazine will continue to publish its global investor perception study series, in which listed companies are evaluated and ranked based on surveys and interviews with analysts and institutional investors,’ the statement continues.

‘IR Insight will also continue to conduct research and publish reports addressing such topics as IR team budget and structure, deal and non-deal roadshow trends and crisis management.’

As part of its research program, the team behind IR Insight last monthpublished a study of the best IROs in the US, based on a survey of the winners and runners-up in the best IRO award category at the IR Magazine US Awards between 2007 and 2011.

IR magazine‘s research arm also recently launched the Europe Top 100 ranking, which lists the top European IR practitioners based on a study of investor and analyst sentiment. The Euro Top 100 list is included in the Investor Perception Study, Europe 2011, an in-depth, 118-page study featuring interviews and profiles of the top-ranked companies.

Find out more about the Euro Top 100 by watching this video.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.