This Gross Pizza Hut Ad Promotes 'Squirting' Crust — Today's Ad Brief

Overseas Pizza Huts are known for putting a lot of weird things in pizza crusts. Pizza Hut Middle East, for example, recently shoved cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets into its crusts—a mild improvement on 2010’s meatball and Philadelphia cream cheese crust. Now Pizza Hut Malaysia is getting in on the action with this “first time ever” squirting crust pizza: oozing with (a hopefully not searing hot) “burst of cheese and tangy sauce.” Even more bizarre than the messy pie is the ad (above) promoting it. The commercial chronicles every girl’s dream: getting a proposal at the local Pizza Hut after biting into a exploding piece of experimental pizza.

Interpublic’s BNP, a new media agency, officially launched; Mauricio Sagogal and Liz Ross are its global and North American CEOs, respectively. Clients include Applebee’s, Six Flags, Subaru, and the New York Stock Exchange.

Unilever-owned Dove is increasing its mobile ads to get more Facebook Likes.

The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) announced the formation of its North American Regional Board Executive Committee. Members include Vibes’ Jack Philbin, ESPN’s Michael Bayle, and Microsoft’s Mario Ribera.

Advertisers rejoice at the return of football season, the NY Times reports.

Wexley School for Girls—an ad shop, not a prep school—is the agency of record for HomeStreet Bank. The Seattle-based, self-described “fun factory” is known for past work on Nike, Copper Mountain, and Taco Del Mar.

Dentsu Digital Holdings invested in Maxifier, which manages inventory revenue, to grow its global markets.

Mobile media company Zumobi announced a set of new mobile ad solutions called Zumobi Brand Integration (ZBi) Action Drivers. It is meant to help advertisers boost Q4 revenue.

Craig Evans replaced Anthony DiBiase as ECD at Wunderman West.

