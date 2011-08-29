This Grilled Cheese Truck Does Not Use Square: "It's Too Slow For Us"

Pascal Emmanual-Gobry says people all over the US are using Square, the service that lets merchants accept credit cards through their mobile devices.But I’ve never seen a Square dongle in real life – just tester models around the office.



Last week, I bought a delicious grilled cheese (and pork!) sandwhich from a food truck called the Morris Truck. (You can find it using it Twitter.)

The truck takes credit cards, but not via Square.

“It’s too slow for us,” said the lady.

Other people in the news room say they have seen Square dongles in the wild:

Sports editor Leah Goldman says she saw a hairdresser in LA using it.

SAI: Tools editor Steve Kovach says he saw merchants using it at the Hester Street fair in Manhattan.

SAI startups reporter Alyson Shontel says she saw one at a restaurant in Hoboken. “If people in Hoboken are using it, then it’s everywhere.”

SAI: Tools reporter Dylan Love says he hasn’t seen anyone using Square.

Neither has SAI: Media reporter Noah Davis: “They were not all the rage in Ohio this weekend.”

