This Green View Of Saturn Is Glorious

Saturn in green.

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA just released this amazing image of Saturn and it’s rings in a grinchy green glory.



The picture was taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft while it was in Saturn’s shadow. The sun is on the other side of the massive planet, illuminating its rings. See it in all its full-sized glory.

They even caught Saturn’s moons Enceladus and Tethys — both in the lower left of the picture, below the rings. Enceladus is closer to the rings; Tethys is below and to the left.

Here’s how they did it:

Images taken using infrared, red and violet spectral filters were combined to create this enhanced-colour view. The images were obtained with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera on Oct. 17, 2012 at a distance of approximately 500,000 miles (800,000 kilometers) from Saturn. Image scale at Saturn is about 30 miles per pixel (50 kilometers per pixel).

This great picture isn’t just beautiful, the special view helps scientists study the planet’s ring and atmosphere phenomena that they can’t easily see otherwise.

