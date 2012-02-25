This 'Green Shoots' Chart Sure Looks Familiar

We just saw this chart on ZeroHedge, mocking the idea that houses are coming back.



Photo: ZeroHedge

Haha, the recovery is tiny!

That reminds us of this post we saw on Paul Kedrosky’s blog in May 2009, mocking the idea of a retail recovery.

Photo: Paul Kedrosky

Well it turned out that was green shoots.

Let’s carry it forward a bit.

Bottom line: Don’t mock the green shoots. Recoveries have to start at some point.

