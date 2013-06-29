This Greek Teen Is Developing An Iron Man Hand

Charalampos Ioannou is an 18-year-old from Greece, and a finalist in this year’s Google Science Fair.



For his project, he developed a exoskeleton glove that helps people with disabilities that limit how strong their hands are. The glove makes their grasp stronger by sensing the movements they are trying to make and enhancing the force they create.

He was inspired by his grandmother to build the hand:

These people either move their limbs slightly, or do not have the stability to move and grab everyday objects. This topic was chosen because one day I realised how difficult my grandmother’s everyday life was, by suffering from an upper hand disability that she has not the proper amount of grasping force to use every day objects and devices.

Here his video submission to the science fair. You can see the hand in action just after the one-minute mark:

