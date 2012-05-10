This Greek News Is Probably Why Markets Are Soaring

Joe Weisenthal

Why are markets higher in the US and skyrocketing in Europe?

It appears there may be some faint hopes of a coalition government.

This is from DJFXTrader

image

This question of forming a government, and whether Greece will or will not have elections again in a few weeks is a huge deal.

If Greece can’t form a government, and elections take place, the odds are that the far left party will win and will not go along with any demands whatsoever, forcing a true showdown with the rest of Europe over Greece’s membership in the monetary union.

It’s still very likely that that’s what will happen: another election and a left wing government. But any glimmer of stability is good news for the markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

greece moneygame-us