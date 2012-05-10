This Greek News Is Probably Why Markets Are Soaring

Why are markets higher in the US and skyrocketing in Europe?



It appears there may be some faint hopes of a coalition government.

This is from DJFXTrader

This question of forming a government, and whether Greece will or will not have elections again in a few weeks is a huge deal.

If Greece can’t form a government, and elections take place, the odds are that the far left party will win and will not go along with any demands whatsoever, forcing a true showdown with the rest of Europe over Greece’s membership in the monetary union.

It’s still very likely that that’s what will happen: another election and a left wing government. But any glimmer of stability is good news for the markets.

