Really, just total market anarchy.



Despite comments from Merkel about avoiding a Greek default and so on, investors can not dump Greek debt fast enough right now.

Yields on Greek debt have gone from sub-70% yesterday to over 76% today. Wild moves.

And by hilarious, we mean darkly hilarious. It’s obviously quite grim.

