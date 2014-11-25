This Graphic Shows You What Every Type of Beer Glass Is Used For

Given the rise of craft beer in Australia there has been in influx in the amount of unusual glasses that accompany Australia’s favourite brews.

To explore this phenomenon the Hangover Revivol has created an infographic entitled ‘The Ultimate Beer Glass Guide’ which explores the various designs, what they do, and which beers belong in them.

With this graphic you can learn your snifter from your stein, and your seidel from your shaker.

Infographic: Hangover Revivol

