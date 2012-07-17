Mexican Drug Cartels Have Infiltrated All Of These US Cities

Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated most major cities in the U.S.



The National Post used a Justice Department report to track the routes and goods of various cartels.

For instance, cartels can procure meth supplies in Asia, manufacture the drug in Mexico and then ship it up to middle America. The majority of cocaine, stereotypically a Columbian drug, now comes from Mexico.

The Gulf Cartel spreads out east of Texas, making appearances in cities from Columbus, Ohio, to Raleigh, North Carolina. The cartel was responisble for the alleged beheading deaths of rival gang members last month. With more drugs, profit and return comes more danger–deaths have spiked severely since 2007.

The graphic, posted to visual.ly, also breaks down drug deaths by region.

Check it out:

Photo: visual.ly/National Post

