This graphic shows just how enormous China's steel industry really is

Courtesy of the World Steel Association (worldsteel), this graphic shows just how enormous China’s steel industry is compared to those in other major nations.

It shows the top 20 steel-producing nations by output level for 2016.

It’s literally a case of China first, daylight second.

Source: worldsteel

Of the 1.63 billion tonnes of crude steel produced globally, 808.4 million tonnes, or 49.6%, was entirely produced in China.

Japan, in second spot at 104.8 million tonnes, came in a very distant second.

It underlines why so much attention falls on China’s steel industry when it comes to the outlook for raw materials such as iron ore and coking coal, two of the major ingredients required to produce crude steel.

China’s statistics bureau said that the nation produced 72.78 million tonnes of crude steel in April, up 4.9% on the levels of a year earlier and the highest monthly total on record.

