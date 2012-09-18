This Graph Shows Just How Deadly The Fighting In Syria Has Become For Civilians

Photo: via PBS

With over 4,000 deaths in August alone, Syria has quickly become the most deadly of the Arab uprisings which spread across Africa and the Middle East in the last two years, according to PBS.Dubbed, “The Awakening,” the uprisings began in Egypt. Though the administration strongly condemned the Egyptian police for human rights abuses, it’s obvious that they’re nothing compared to Syria and offenses committed beneath the leadership of President Bashar Al Assad.



