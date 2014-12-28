This Grandma Who Got An iPhone For Christmas Is Super Relieved It's Only Chocolate

Jordan Graham’s grandmother doesn’t want or need an iPhone.

“Open it!” Graham says in the video he recorded of his grandmother on Christmas Day. “You need it!”

“No I don’t, Jordan,” she replies.

She offers gripes and grievances typical of an elderly person receiving a new piece of technology they want absolutely no part of.

“The problem is that I’m really not equipped to handle this,” she says. “I have a landline phone at home, that nobody knows about ’em I guess, had it for as many years.”

But once the “phone” is out of the box, Jordan tells his grandmother to “put it in your mouth.”

