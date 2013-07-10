This Grand Theft Auto V Gameplay Ad Has Been Seen 6 Million Times in Just 24 Hours [The Brief]

This ad for Grand Theft Auto V has been watched 6 million times in just 24 hours. The new version of the Rockstar game is back in Southern California. It launches Sept. 17.



Adtech is in a bubble poised for collapse, according to Jack Marshall at Digiday. Key quote: “People think ad tech is hot, but in reality, there’s been carnage in the market,” said Sundeep Chanana, a digital media specialist with investment bank Waller Capital. “For every AppNexus, there are literally 35 or 40 unprofitable companies out there bleeding cash that just can’t raise more money or find a buyer. A lot of those guys will disappear, or you’ll see them gobbled up for prices far below expectations.”

Ad agencies give Marissa Mayer’s Yahoo mixed reviews. Yahoo’s sales people seem rejuvenated and refocused, source say.



Twitter is already selling promoted trends inventory for the 2014 World Cup.

Mobile advertising revenue jumped from $5.3 billion in 2011 to $8.9 billion last year, according to a new report from the IAB and IHS, AdExchanger reports.

Rupert Murdoch will testify again to the U.K.’s parliament, this time to explain remarks he was recorded making about phone hacking and bribing police officers.

Surf brand Roxy has irritated viewers with a teaser ad that asks people to guess who its new endorsement star is. The problem is that the ad focuses heavily on surfer Stephanie Gilmore’s naked body, and hardly at all on her other achievements.

WPP’s Mindshare has tapped former Digitas North America CEO Colin Kinsella as its new CEO/North America, Ad Age reports. Kinsella succeeds Antony Young, who will move into global business development. After the Digitas-LBi merger, Kinsella was replaced by Tony Weisman as CEO of Digitas North America.

PETA‘s bloody new ads show people who wear animal skins at the scene of the slaughter they cause.

Kia and its in-house ad agency Innocean have made two ads that are getting attention because the spokescharacters in them are incredibly annoying. Both characters address the camera as they walk confidently through their worlds, proclaiming zen-nonsense aphorisms such as, “I’m a woman of my time, on time, behind time.” (Kia and Innocean have been going through a bit of a tone-deaf period, recently.)

Campbell Ewald has changed its name. It will now be Lowe Campbell Ewald.

