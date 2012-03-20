This Gorgeous Swimsuit Model May Be A Drug Ring Mastermind

Swimsuit model Simone Farrow was arrested for trafficking drugs back in October 2009 as she was trying to flee to her home country Australia.



Farrow allegedly used UPS and the postal service to ship drugs in bath salts.

After a friend posted a $150,000 bond this February, Farrow skipped bail and was on the run until she was caught last week. She denies all charges and says she was not running from the law but escaping a murderous plot against her.

Watch the report below.



