This gorgeous re-creation of 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' took over 100 hours to create

When “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” launched in 1998, it was a stunner. The Nintendo 64 classic brought “The Legend of Zelda” series into three dimensions, paired it with a more grown-up story, and forever endeared the series to a generation of game players.

In 2015, it’s not such a stunner. Thankfully for us, new game engines and the generation that grew up with “Ocarina of Time” are teaming up to create gorgeous re-creations of gaming classics. Australia-based developer Ioannis Papazis created the latest update to “Ocarina of Time” and thankfully uploaded the results to his YouTube channel.

The results, from over 100 hours of work, are stunning.

Just like in the original Nintendo 64 game, the entrance to Kakariko Village is grand: RAW Embed You'll quickly notice major updates in small details, like the little flowers sprouting in between grass blades: RAW Embed There's a massive windmill, of course: RAW Embed RAW Embed And Death Mountain looming overhead: RAW Embed There's a chicken coop, and stunning shadows from the windmill as it turns: RAW Embed The village is a bit more detailed than the original, with some posters slapped up on a wall: RAW Embed And yes, the standard breakable pots from the series make an appearance: Ioannis Papazis As do the locked gates leading to Death Mountain trail: RAW Embed Here's a peek into the hundreds of hours of work that Australian developer Ioannis Papazis put in on this gorgeous re-creation in Unreal Engine 4, a tool for creating games: RAW Embed By the way, here's what the graphics in the original game look like. We've come a long way. Nintendo

