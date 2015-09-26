This gorgeous re-creation of 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' took over 100 hours to create

When “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” launched in 1998, it was a stunner. The Nintendo 64 classic brought “The Legend of Zelda” series into three dimensions, paired it with a more grown-up story, and forever endeared the series to a generation of game players.
In 2015, it’s not such a stunner. Thankfully for us, new game engines and the generation that grew up with “Ocarina of Time” are teaming up to create gorgeous re-creations of gaming classics. Australia-based developer Ioannis Papazis created the latest update to “Ocarina of Time” and thankfully uploaded the results to his YouTube channel.
The results, from over 100 hours of work, are stunning.
You'll quickly notice major updates in small details, like the little flowers sprouting in between grass blades:
Here's a peek into the hundreds of hours of work that Australian developer Ioannis Papazis put in on this gorgeous re-creation in Unreal Engine 4, a tool for creating games:
