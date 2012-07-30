This Gorgeous Map Shows Every Currency Around The World

This beautiful map of every currency in the world was posted to Reddit.



The designer, Reddit user The310Investigator, says they spent 12 hours on the finished product. If you’d like to support their work, you can buy a high-definition poster of the image in various sizes on Zazzle.com.

Check it out:

Photo: imgur

