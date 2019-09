This Gorgeous Map Shows Every Currency Around The World

This beautiful map of every currency in the world was posted to Reddit.



The designer, Reddit user¬†The310Investigator, says they spent 12 hours on the finished product. If you’d like to support their work, you can buy a high-definition poster of the image in various sizes on Zazzle.com.

Check it out:

Photo: imgur

