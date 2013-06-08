This Gorgeous, Super-Useful iPhone Cover Is Now Much Closer To Reality

According to Mashable, an iPhone case that made a huge splash on Kickstarter is on its way thanks to gadget accessory maker Logitech.



Like Apple’s Smart Cover for the iPad and iPad mini, the TidyTilt case features a folding cover that lets iPhone users prop up their devices for a more comfortable video watching experience when flat surface is available.

Plus, it has built-in magnets that let you hang your phone up on the fridge if you need a convenient place to put it that you won’t forget.

While Logitech has been making PC and tablet accessories for years, they’re only recently getting into the iPhone space. After seeing the TidyTilt case beat its Kickstarter fundraising goal of $10,000 20 times over, Logitech decided to acquire the team behind it at TT Design Labs and make it themselves.

If the case sounds like its up your alley, you can preorder it directly from Logitech for $34.95.

