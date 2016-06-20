This Google search just narrowed down who #FakeTradie is

The Liberal Party’s new TV ad featuring a tradie who’s saying Bill Shorten is at war with the bank has sent people nuts trying to find out whether the tradie speaking in the clip is actually a real guy.

While the Coalition confirmed with Business Insider that he is a real tradie, they did not provide more information about his identity.

So, we used Google’s reverse image search to see if we could him.

Here’s who Google says the #FakeTradie is.

Well, that’s narrowed it down to half of the Australian population.

Thanks, Google.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.