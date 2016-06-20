This Google search just narrowed down who #FakeTradie is

The Liberal Party’s new TV ad featuring a tradie who’s saying Bill Shorten is at war with the bank has sent people nuts trying to find out whether the tradie speaking in the clip is actually a real guy.
While the Coalition confirmed with Business Insider that he is a real tradie, they did not provide more information about his identity.
So, we used Google’s reverse image search to see if we could him.
Here’s who Google says the #FakeTradie is.
Well, that’s narrowed it down to half of the Australian population.
Thanks, Google.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.