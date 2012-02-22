This Google Employee Left Because He Was 'Just There To Make Things Look Pretty'

Photo: Fluent.io

Cameron Adams left Google to start a new email service called Fluent.io — leaving behind what’s considered one of the most pleasant workplaces in the world.Why?



Well, for one, Adams said it’s because designers were less valuable than engineers at Google. He had been on the Google Wave project (which was a total bust) and told the Sydney Morning Herald that designers were “just there to make things look pretty.”

Adams and his co-founders, Dhanji Prasanna and Jochen Bekmann, also left because they felt unplugged from Google’s main culture and activity over in the main Mountain View campus. Here’s what they said:

…being in Sydney meant it was “hard to stay in the minds of the people over in Mountain View”.

“When we did our work we’d take it over to them and they’d be like ‘Yeah that’s cool but we can’t do anything with it.'”

Google has tons of satellite offices all around the world. Do they all have an experience like this? We’d love to hear about it — shoot us a message at [email protected] if you are a current or former employee in one of Google’s satellite offices.

