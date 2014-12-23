This Google Car Is Worth Hundreds Of Millions But Looks Like It Cost $2,000

Google Look — no driver!

Google officially became a car company in 2014 and just in time to catch the waning days of the year, the tech colossus revealed the first prototype of its driverless vehicle.

In roughly the decade since Google began to develop self-driving cars, the company has spent what’s likely hundred of millions if not billions on the project, when you take into account all factors.

Those include engineers, equipment, the cost of buying a fleet of regular cars, and the cost of building roadworthy versions of the steering-wheel-less, pedal-less “podmobiles” it introduced this year.

And in all seriousness, I think this is exactly what we’ll all be tooling around in — in a few decades, actually sooner than anyone thinks.

That said, the Google Car doesn’t look like much. And course we knew we weren’t getting a Italian supercar or even a Tesla Model S. That just isn’t the way Google does things.

But again, the Google Car doesn’t look like much.

In fact, it looks sort of like this car:

The Tata Nano — designed to be the least expensive car on Earth, at around $US2,000.

OK, so the Google Car is impressive for what it can do, not how it looks.

But perhaps some racing stripes or flame detailing on the next version? At the very least, if the car must be techno-white, how about a Google Doodle — or some type of Google branding — on the sides?

Oh, and four doors.

