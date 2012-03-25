This Goal By Peter Crouch Is As Good As They Come

The English Premier League already saw one huge upset today when Wigan Athletic took down Liverpool 2-1. And now this goal by Peter Crouch put Stoke City up 1-0 over Manchester City who entered the day second in the EPL table. Manchester City would fight back to earn a draw 1-1.
This lob goal is reminiscent of the one scored by Darlington Nagbe of the Portland Timbers last year in Major League Soccer.
Here’s Crouch’s goal…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.