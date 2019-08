Kiersten Rich quit her finance job in California to travel the world. She now runs a highly successful blog, The Blonde Abroad, where she posts travel tips and video highlights from her trips.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.