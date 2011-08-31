This Female Kicker Could Win A Coveted Spot On The Virginia Tech Roster

Photo: TheMatadorSports

Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer is always looking for unconventional ways to improve special teams. The most recent move was opening the doors to a female kicker.Freshman Lauren Luttrell, an outstanding multi-sport athlete who played soccer, volleyball, and football for Spotsylvania High School last year, impressed Beamer and company during Monday’s practice.



Her kicking accuracy caught Beamer’s eye, so much so, he invited her back to camp in 2012, saying “I was impressed with her and we’ll bring her back out there in the spring.”

Luttrell is coming off a fantastic high school campaign, kicking 10 extra points and a 31-yard field goal her senior year for the Spotsylvania Knights. Luttrell will have an entire year to improve her kicking skills and possibly compete against sophomore kicker Cody Journell. If all goes well, she should earn a coveted roster spot, as current kickers Tyler Weiss and Justin Myer are both seniors.

Kudos to Lauren for breaking down the gender barrier and showing the football world that a female can play in a man’s game.

