Animated GIF Shows How Legal Marijuana Is Spreading All Around The Country

Walter Hickey

Marijuana is increasingly tolerated in the United States. Last November, Colorado and Washington voted to legalise marijuana and tax it like a commodity. 

More states are considering following Washington and Colorado down the path of legalization.

Ethan Nadelmann, the Executive Director of the pro-legalization Drug Policy Alliance, told us last month that the next states to push for legalization will be those states that led the pack on medical marijuana. 

Here’s a GIF from Reddit’s TimeToLegalize subreddit showing marijuana’s march to legalization:

 

Reddit

