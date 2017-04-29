This GIF shows all of the US presidents in order of height

- The results of President Donald Trump’s second physical examination were released on Thursday.
- According to his full health report, Trump is 6 feet 3 inches tall, making him one of the taller presidents.
- The tallest American president was Abraham Lincoln, at 6 feet 4 inches.
- James Madison, the country’s fourth president, was the shortest at 5 feet 4 inches.
- In honour of Presidents Day, this animation shows all of the presidents in order of height, from tallest to shortest.
