This GIF Showing The Mayor Of London Dancing To The Spice Girls May Reveal A Surprising Amount About Britain's Future

London’s Olympics were a success!



Well, kind of. In 20 years time we may not think of them as a success, but in the short term thing went well. One key winner of this is Boris Johnson, who has managed to gain both favourable national and international press for his role in the Olympics, despite the fact that a) he behaved ridiculously most of the time and b) he wasn’t actually involved in the bid for the Olympics.

As such, the GIF below of Johnson and British Prime Minister David Cameron is telling. Johnson is carefree, swinging his arms happily to a medley from the newly reformed Spice Girls, knowing he’s the hero of the hour. Londoners love him for this attitude.

On the other hand, Cameron is tense — probably aware that he is sitting just two seats away from a man who may well replace him as Prime Minister by the next British election.

Cameron is on the right, Johnson on the left.

(Via Reddit)

