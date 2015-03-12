This giant stingray in the Northern Territory comes out of the water to feed on fish

The Northern Territory is known for crocs and giant snakes and now a stringray called Raymond who’s literally a fish out of water.

A fishing group, Helifish, have come to know the “resident” ray, feeding it fish caught on tours. Raymond, as they named him, climbs out of the water to eat it.

It’s pretty creepy.

First Raymond scopes out the fish. Today it’s a salmon.

Then he gains momentum to slide up and over the fish.

Success. Raymond eats it and slides back into the water.

Here’s a look at Raymond in action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.