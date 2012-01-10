This Giant Rat Was Found At A Foot Locker In The Bronx

Photo: via @TheGoodfella_
Last week, a photo of a three-foot rat discovered by staff members at a branch of Foot Locker in the Bronx lit up the Twitterverse (via Gothamist).The sickening image was captured by @TheGoofFella_ who tweeted:
“SON THEY FOUND MASTER SPLINTER AT A FOOTLOCKER IN THE BX…THIS SH*T WILD.”
This past August, a similar-sized rodent, believed to be a Gambian pouched rat, was killed with a pitchfork at a Brooklyn housing project.
According to Jessica Laurence at AOL, there has been some speculation that this monster rat is actually just a camera trick. Either way, it’s not a pleasant sight.
