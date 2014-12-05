This Giant Lobster Looks Every Bit Of The 70 Years It Has Avoided Being Caught

Biologist Forrest Galante with the 5.4kg (12lb) lobster. Picture: Barcroft TV

A biologist caught a lobster that’s remarkable for at least two reasons.

First, it’s enormous – 12lb (5.4kg) in an undersea world where the average catch is 3lb. It’s also estimated to be 70 years old.

Oh, and Forrest Galante, 26, caught the monster while freediving. Which means he somehow held onto the beast and wrangled it to the surface.

Galante spotted the lobster near Anacapa Island. He caught it back in October but rather than eat it, he whisked it off to a sanctuary to rest before being returned to a protected marine reserve off the California coast.

“I’ve got to say it was very tempting to take him home and eat him – he had pounds and pounds of delicious meat but he was clearly a good breeder,” he told the Mirror.

The family named the lobster Albert Girther. Here’s a video from Barcroft TV of Albert’s story:

