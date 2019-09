German cyclists had a “quad off” in their rooms in the Olympic Village this weekend and wow, we’ve never seen thighs so big.



On the left is Andre Greipel, and on the right, the winner of the “quad off” is Robert Forstermann.

Photo: @greghenderson

