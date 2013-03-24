This George W. Bush Painting Of A Dog Will Break Your Heart

This week Gawker posted a new batch of hacked Geore W. Bush paintings.



They’re mostly of dogs, and they’re mostly of high quality.

Elspeth Reeve at The Atlantic Wire wonders if the dogs are all avatars of Bush himself, and in particular she focuses on this one.

Atlantic WireShe writes:

In no painting is is it more obvious that Bush is the dogs than in this one, in which a terrier contemplates the White House from outside the gates. Bush is now cut off from the job and the home that defined him.

Indeed, it’s really hard not to feel heartbroken by this painting. If anything, it’s too heavy handed in how hard it hits the viewer over the head with its expression of longing and being shut out. Still, anyone can relate to something that seems close, and yet completely inaccessible.

Robert Costa from National Review captures what makes it so intense.

@thestalwart Exactly. The black bars. The dog’s face, its grey hair. The WH so close, but out of reach. The approaching dark cloud. — Robert Costa (@robertcostaNRO) March 23, 2013

